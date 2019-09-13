TDP MP accuses YSRCP of painting graveyard with party colours

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Kesineni Srinivas, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP on Friday slammed the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), accusing it of painting "even graveyards" in its party's colours.

"Won't you spare even graveyards?" he tweeted while sharing the picture of a graveyard in the Palnadu region of Guntur district.

In the picture, the gate of the graveyard and the compound wall can be seen painted in blue, white and green, which are also the flag colours of the YSRCP. A structure within the compound can also be seen painted in the same colours. (ANI)

