TDP MP Kanakamedala asks YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy to withdraw 'baseless' complaint to DGP

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 16 (ANI): TDP MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar has threatened to take legal action against YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy if the latter does not withdraw his complaint asking the Director General of Police (DGP) to enquire into the alleged involvement of "TDP in writing former State Election Commissioner's letter to the Union Home Secretary".

According to a TDP release, Kanakamedala asserted that "he had no role in the drafting of Ramesh Kumar letter nor was the TDP involved. He has demanded a public apology from the YSRCP MP."

Addressing a press conference here, Kanakamedala alleged that Vijayasai has deliberately defamed him and other TDP leaders in order to divert the attention of the people of Andhra Pradesh from the failures of the state government in fighting coronavirus.

"I will proceed legally against Vijayasai. He has no personal eligibility to make this complaint. This is just a conspiracy to threaten and intimidate rival leaders," he said.

The TDP MP said that Vijayasai would face serious charges for misleading a public official with his "baseless" and "ill-intentioned" complaint. (ANI)

