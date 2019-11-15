TDP Parliamentary Party meeting held in Amaravati

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): A TDP Parliamentary Party meeting was held at the residence of party president Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Friday.

The TDP MPs discussed the strategy of the party in the forthcoming winter session of parliament. The opposition party in the state is planning to raise the matter of YSRCP government actions which are detrimental to the interests of the state as well as the nation in and out of the Parliament.

When asked whether TDP will raise in the parliament the issue of special status to Andhra Pradesh, the TDP MPs said now the onus is on YSRCP which is the fourth-largest party in the parliament.

Prior to the TDP Parliamentary Party meeting, TDP state leaders and MLAs meeting was also held.

The party has suspended MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan and will serve show-cause notice to him. On Thursday, Vamsi announced that he will soon join YSRCP. (ANI)

