TDP slams YSRCP over "false" claim of conducting large number of COVID-19 tests

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 31 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) said that Andhra Pradesh's ruling YSRCP claims of conducting more number of tests are "false" as evident through the list announced by the Central Government.

TDP spokesperson K Pattabhiram said, "The Jaganmohan Reddy's government's claim that the state is conducting the maximum number of tests is turning out to be bogus. Citing the union government's list of 31 states and Union Territories conducting more number of tests per million."

Pattabhiram pointed out that the state's name is not mentioned in the list.

Meanwhile, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu tweeted, "Andhra Pradesh is not even featuring in the list announced by the Centre regarding states performing more than 140 tests per day per million people. Why is the state missing? Why are people of Andhra Pradesh being cheated with fake numbers?"

The Union Health Ministry has released a list of states and UTs that are conducting 140 tests per million per day and Andhra Pradesh's name is not mentioned in it.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh on Thursday reported 10,167 new COVID-19 cases out of the total of 70, 068 samples tested in last 24 hours. It also reported 68 deaths in the day, the state's health ministry said. (ANI)

