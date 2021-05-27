TDP unable to bear welfare governance of YSRCP, says Andhra minister

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 27 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister Perni Venkatramaiah on Wednesday lambasted Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chief N Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh saying that they have lost their mental balance as they are unable to bear the welfare governance of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

Perni Nani said, "YS Jaganmohan Reddy will complete two years of rule on May 30. In these two years, Jagan completed many programmes for the public welfare, which Chandrababu never did during his 14 years of rule. Chandrababu would promise many things during elections and used to forget them after coming to power."



Minister Perni Nani claimed that public affection towards the CM is increasing by the day...but the TDP is playing dirty politics against the YSRCP government.

"Jagan has fulfilled 107 out of 129 promises made in the election manifesto within two years of time. Education and Health have been given higher priority in Jagan's rule. People are recognising the deeds of the YSRCP rule. Jagan government has stood by the public in their fight against COVID-19. But Chandrababu Naidu is playing cheap politics at this tough times," the Minister further said.

He also slammed Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh for criticising the state government for arresting former TDP MLA BC Janardan Reddy, who has attacked a dalit YSRCP activist, and asserted that law will take its own course. (ANI)

