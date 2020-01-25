TDP urges Andhra Guv to take strict action against YSRCP for 'threatening' council chairman

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jan 25 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) delegation led by party chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday appealed to Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan to take strict action against ruling YSRCP for acting "high handedly" in the Legislative Council and threatening the council chairman MA Sharif.

Complaining against the Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker, TDP alleged that he was encouraging the ministers and ruling party MLAs who were 'destroying the sanctity of the House'.

TDP also alleged that false cases were being filed against the media for covering protests in the Amaravati region.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Chandrababu Naidu and Leader of Opposition in the Council Yanamala Ramakriahnudu signed the petition.

The development comes after the Legislative Council sent the Decentralisation Bill (for setting up of three capitals) to a Select Committee on Wednesday.

Earlier on Monday, the State Assembly passed the 'Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill 2020'.

According to a release, the "Bill provides for the creation of three capital cities to usher in the decentralisation of development."

The Bill proposes to have a legislative capital at Amaravati, executive capital and Raj Bhavan at Visakhapatnam and judicial capital at Kurnool. (ANI)

