TDP will pay back with interest, says Nara Lokesh alleging YSRCP of targeting party leaders

Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 26 (ANI): TDP National General Secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh on Friday visited Srikakulam district and met family members of the arrested former Minister Atchannaidu at Nimmada village in Kotabommali Mandal.

Nara Lokesh was accompanied by TDP AP President K. Kala Venkata Rao, Srikakulam MP K. Rammohan Naidu, MLA Adireddy Bhavani, and other leaders.

"Atchannaidu was being harassed and implicated in false cases just because he courageously stood up against the scams and mafia activities of the ruling party. There was no name of Atchannaidu in the vigilance and enforcement report in the ESI scam but the present Government has launched a witch-hunt out of political vendetta. The false cases against the TDP leader were unlawful and illogical," said Nara Lokesh.

Responding to a question, Lokesh said, "TDP would throw all its weight behind the party leaders and activists who are targeted by YCP by filing false cases. So far, as many as 33 TDP leaders have been implicated in fabricated cases." (ANI)

