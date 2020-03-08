TDP workers thrashed ward volunteers in Krishna district (Photo/ANI)
TDP workers thrashed ward volunteers in Krishna district (Photo/ANI)

TDP workers thrash ward volunteers in Andhra Pradesh

ANI | Updated: Mar 08, 2020 05:52 IST

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 8 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) workers thrashed ward volunteers of 9th ward of Machilipatnam on Saturday. They alleged that volunteers were distributing voter IDs and campaigning for YSRCP.
The verbal brawl grew into a clash during which a pregnant volunteer was injured and taken to the hospital.
Police have filed a case and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

iocl
iocl