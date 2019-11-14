TDP youth wing president Devineni Avinash joins YSRCP

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 14 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) youth wing 'Telugu Yuvata' president Devineni Avinash on Thursday resigned from the party and joined YSRCP.

The change of guard took place while the TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu was holding his "Sand Deeksha" at Vijayawada, against the ruling party today.

On Wednesday evening, Avinash held a meeting with his followers at Vijayawada and announced his decision to quit alleging that he and his followers were disatisfied that the faction did not get due recognition.

"I am leaving the party as my cadre is the high command for me, he said in his resignation letter to the party," said Avinash.

Devineni's family has been active in Andhra Pradesh politics for almost four decades. Particularly, the family has a good hold in Vijayawada and Krishna district.

Avinash contested and lost on the TDP ticket Gudivada Assembly Constituency in recently concluded assembly elections.

This afternoon Avinash sent his resignation letter to the TDP state office Guntur and in the evening he went to the CM camp office and joined YSRCP along with his followers.

Another senior leader of TDP, Kadiyala Buchibabu also joined YSRCP along with Avinash.


