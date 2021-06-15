TDP's Ashok Gajapati Raju welcomes Andhra HC order reinstating him as MANAS Trust chairperson

Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 14 (ANI): Former union minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Ashok Gajapati Raju on Monday welcomed the Andhra Pradesh High Court's verdict quashing the state government's orders removing him as MANSAS trust chairperson.

Speaking to reporters here, Raju expressed happiness over the court's order and called the allegations made by the YSRCP-ruled state government against him "ridiculous".

"The state government led by the YSRCP had removed me as the Chairperson of the MANSAS trust as well as Simhachalam temple trust board. Now the court has quashed those orders. Very ridiculous allegations were made about me. Even my donation to the Ramateertham temple was rejected," he said.



He added, "They have made allegations of irregularities in the trust during my tenure. But they could not prove what kind of loss was incurred because of me. I request the government to respect the acts and constitution at least now."

Raju further said there were damages such as the death of cows in the temple premises during his absence.

"Almost one year passed. Now I have to check what permanent damages have been done. For example, cows in Sinhachalam temple Gosala had died, they were not rescued. Can anybody bring them back to life? The conditions of all temples in the limits of the trust also have to be verified. Normalcy should be restored," he said.

He added that he would give a more detailed response after getting a full copy of the court's verdict. (ANI)

