TDP's Gangula Prathap Reddy likely to join BJP

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Gangula Prathap Reddy, who had vacated his Nandyal Lok Sabha seat for late prime minister PV Narasimha Rao in 1991, is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a senior party leader said on Thursday.

The 68-year-old was once considered close to the Congress top leadership and had vacated his parliamentary seat for Rao to contest after becoming the Prime Minister.

Speaking to ANI, BJP general secretary P Muralidhar Rao said Reddy is familiar with the BJP and its ideology.

"He (Reddy) was in BJP for a brief stint and the party is not new to him. He expressed his desire to be a part of the BJP. He is impressed with the leadership of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi and we feel that we can extensively use him in Andhra Pradesh. He is a mass leader and holds good clout in the Rayalaseema region," he said.

"Trust me, many more (leaders) are going to join us," Rao added.

Reddy had joined BJP in 2000 and was a member of the party's national council. He had also toured Andhra Pradesh extensively and became co-convener of Rashtriya Jal Sadhana Samithi.

From 1992 to 1998, Reddy was a Rajya Sabha member and he has served in various committees like communications, tourism and transport.

BJP is aiming to expand its base in Andhra Pradesh as it feels that it is one of the states where expansion is possible in the next Lok Sabha polls.

With the YSRCP being the dominant party in Andhra Pradesh, BJP aims to quickly replace TDP as the principal opposition in the state.

Recently, four TDP MPs--YS Chowdary, C M Ramesh, T G Venkatesh from Andhra Pradesh, and G Mohan Rao from Telangana -- had joined BJP. (ANI)

