TDP's JC Prabhakar Reddy, his son arrested over cheating allegations

Hyderabad (Telangana)/Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 13 (ANI): TDP leader and former MLA JC Prabhakar Reddy and his son JC Asmit Reddy have been arrested by Andhra Pradesh Police in Hyderabad and are being taken to Anantapuram.

They are facing allegations of cheating the transport department by registering BS 3 vehicles as BS 4 vehicles with fake documents.

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has condemned the arrest of Prabhakar and Asmit.

In a statement, he alleged that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is playing vindictive politics. He is trying to divert the attention of public from failures in his one year, he stated.

Naidu stated that 'false' cases and 'illegal' arrests of TDP leaders are part of Jagan Reddy's vindictive politics. "We will not stop the fight against Jagan's anti-people policies," he said. (ANI)

