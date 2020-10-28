TDP's Nara Lokesh visits families of jailed Dalit farmers

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 28 (ANI): Telegu Desam Party (TDP) National General Secretary and former Minister Nara Lokesh on Wednesday visited Krishnayapalem village in Amaravati capital region and called on the family members of the farmers who were arrested and jailed there.

According to a press statement from the TDP, Lokesh enquired about the problems of the women and told them that the TDP would stand by them in their fight against the injustice being done to them by the Jaganmohan Reddy Government.



"The women members of the farmers' families wailed inconsolably over the persecution by the ruling YSRCP leaders. Just because the Krishnayapalem farmers stopped outsiders from entering the Capital city area, the police filed false cases and shifted them to jail. Gross humiliation was done as the farmers were handcuffed by the police as if they were criminals and terrorists," the press statement read.

The Dalit women of Krishnayapalem deplored that they had voted for the ruling YSRCP in the 2019 elections. Now, the YSRCP leaders had taught a bitter lesson to them for their unconditional support in the elections. With their support, the YSRCP local MLA won the election but never bothered to come to their rescue after coming to power, it said.

The press statement added, "It may be recalled that the YSRCP won both Tadikonda and Mangalagiri assembly segments falling in the Amaravati area. But the ruling party was totally ignoring the demand of the local farmers, Dalits, women, BCs and youth as they are agitating for Amaravati as sole capital of the state." (ANI)

