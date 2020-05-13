Tea gardens in Siliguri resumes operations amid lockdown

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], May 13 (ANI): After weeks of suspension of work due to the coronavirus lockdown, the tea gardens in Dagapur Tea Estate in Siliguri have resumed operations with 50 per cent labour capacity.

Plucking and tea processing have started in these gardens by the labourers.

"We are expecting that the government will soon allow us to deploy 100 per cent employees. It will be very helpful for us," Sandip Ghosh, Manager told ANI.

As a precautionary measure, the tea garden workers were wearing masks and also being strictly monitored for maintaining social distancing norm to prevent coronavirus spread.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India crossed 70,000 with nearly 2,300 dead. Five states -- Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan have the majority of cases of the lethal infection. (ANI)

