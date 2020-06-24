Teacher sentenced to 10 years RI for sexually assaulting minor in Telangana

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 23 (ANI): A local court in Telangana on Tuesday sentenced a teacher to 10-years rigorous imprisonment for sexually abusing a 12-year-old boy.

The 32-year-old teacher--an Urdu and Arabic teacher, working at a private school has been sent to 10-years Rigorous Imprisonment under section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act, for sexually abusing the 12-year-old boy on November 9, 2015, at Bahadurpura Police Station limits.

The court also sentenced him to 10-years Rigorous imprisonment for the offence under IPC section 377 (unnaturall offences). It also slapped a fine of Rs 4,000 on him. (ANI)

