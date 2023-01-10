Teacher sentenced to life imprisonment till death for raping minor in Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 10 (ANI): A government school teacher in Berasia, Bhopal was sentenced to life imprisonment till death and a fine of Rs 20,000 for raping a 10-year-old girl by Additional Sessions Judge Gyaneshwari Kumre on Tuesday.

Identified as Prem Singh Dangi, the teacher was accused of raping the minor girl twice, in March and September in the year 2021.



Divisional Public Relations Officer, Public Prosecution Manoj Kumar Tripathi told ANI, "In this case, Berasia Additional Sessions Judge Gyaneshwari Kumre today awarded life imprisonment to the accused Prem Singh Dangi under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO). He has also been punished with a fine of Rs 20,000."

Describing the case, Tripathi said, "This case is of September 2021, when the victim along with her mother had reached the Berasia police station to register the case. She said that in March 2021, the accused, who is a government school teacher found her when she had gone to fill water from a tubewell near her house. The accused found her alone and pulled her inside the house. He locked the door and then took her to the bathroom and raped her and also threatened her that if she told anyone he would kill them. In the same way, he also committed the crime in the month of September. Today, after the hearing, the accused has been sentenced."

The case was registered on September 6 at the Berasia police station. (ANI)

