Teachers can impart thorough, proper guidance to students: Goa CM Sawant

Panaji (Goa) [India], September 7 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant attended the Teachers Day celebration organized in Panaji on Monday, where he praised the teachers for their marvellous work.

The State Government through the Directorate of Education celebrated 60th Teachers Day 2021 with pomp and felicitated the Teachers with State Awards 2020-2021 at the hands of the Chief Minister.

The Director of the Department of Education, Bhushan Savoikar welcomed the guests to the event.

On this occasion, CM Sawant applauded the teachers for being a guide to the students. He stated that teachers can impart thorough and proper guidance to students about their careers to excel as per their capabilities.

CM Sawant said, "The teachers have to think about the career of the students and should focus upon innovative and creative educative methods to bring revolution in education."

He added by stating that the Government has provided information on options of skill development on State and national portals.

"The Government will strive to implement New Education Policy in the State from next academic year," he said.

Speaking about the new technology, CM Sawant stated that the Government has introduced Robotics and Coding syllabus and has engaged adequate trained manpower.

The event was concluded with the teachers receiving awards from Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

In Teachers day fund Collection, ADEI Sattari, ADEI Canacona and ADEI Bardez secured first, second and third places respectively. (ANI)