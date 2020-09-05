Teachers' Day: PM Modi pays tribute to Dr S Radhakrishnan, expresses gratitude to teachers for their contribution

New Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI): On the occasion of Teachers' Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to former President Dr Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary and offered gratitude to the teachers across the country.

Hailing the teachers as "heroes", the Prime Minister lauded them for their contributions towards shaping minds and building the nation.

"We remain grateful to the hardworking teachers for their contributions towards shaping minds and building our nation. On Teachers Day, we express gratitude to our teachers for their remarkable efforts. We pay tributes to Dr. S. Radhakrishnan on his Jayanti. #OurTeachersOurHeroes," PM Modi tweeted.

He also tweeted a short clip from his last 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme where he had introduced an idea of teachers teaching students about the lesser-known aspects of India's freedom struggle.

"Who better than our knowledgeable teachers to deepen our connect with our nation's glorious history. During the recent #MannKiBaat, I had shared an idea of teachers teaching students about lesser known aspects of our great freedom struggle. #OurTeachersOurHeroes," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Teachers' Day is celebrated across the country in the memory of former President Dr S Radhakrishnan, a philosopher-author and India's second President who was born on September 5, 1888. His contributions to the field of education are exemplary.

In 1962, the tradition to celebrate Teachers' Day began to honour Radhakrishnan and all teachers. (ANI)