Teachers' Day: Priyanka remembers favourite teacher, Rahul his adversaries

New Delhi [India], Sept 5 (ANI): Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra remembered her "favourite teacher" May Lal on the Teachers' Day while her brother and party leader Rahul Gandhi referred to his political adversaries whose barbs taught him to be "much stronger".

"Every Teacher's Day I remember my favourite teacher, May Lal. My friend and companion along a shared journey of grief and reconciliation. She lost her daughter but never lost her capacity for kindness and humanity," Priyanka Gandhi tweeted.

Rahul Gandhi thanked all those he had learnt from and took a dig at his adversaries.

"On Teachers Day, I thank all those from whom I've learnt, over the years. That includes the army of social media trolls, some journalists-with-an-agenda and my political adversaries, whose vicious barbs, false propaganda and anger has taught me a lot & made me much stronger," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet. (ANI)