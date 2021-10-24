Teachers in Chhattisgarh village walk 8 km every day carrying ration to ensure mid-day meal in govt school

Balrampur (Chhattisgarh) [India], October 24 (ANI): Teachers in a village in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district walk 8 km braving different terrains every day carrying ration to a government school to ensure that students get mid-day meals regularly.

The teachers have urged the state government to build a road connecting the village to the school which is situated in the mountains.





While speaking to ANI, a teacher, Sushil Yadav, said, "There are many difficulties. The roads are very bumpy, especially on rainy days. We have to cross different terrains. There is also a threat from wild animals. But we want to ensure that village school students get mid-day meals every day. We request the government to build a road to the village."



Lakhan, a resident, said, "Two teachers are posted here in Khadia Damar Gram Panchayat government school. The teachers come here on foot. I salute the dedication of these teachers."



B Ekka, Balrampur district, Education Officer, said, "I have taken cognizance of this. Our two teachers Sushil Yadav and Pankaj are posted there. They carry the mid-day meal ration from the PDS shop and take it to the village school which is situated in the mountains. I salute them for this work." (ANI)

