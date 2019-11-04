Teachers, PAs draw more salary; Madras HC raps TN govt over doctors' strike

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Madras High Court on Monday rapped Tamil Nadu government over the continued strike by the doctors demanding pay parity with central government doctors saying teachers and personal assistant to judges draw more salary.

"Only Rs 57,000 per month to government doctors in Tamil Nadu? Government teachers and personal assistants to judges draw more salary. Those doing divine service should be paid more," said a division bench of Justice N Kirubakaran and P Velmurugan taking suo moto cognizance of the matter.

Tamil Nadu Doctors Association for Social Equality had on November 1 temporarily called off the strike.

Around 17,000 doctors were on strike for seven days demanding pay parity with central government doctors.

State Health Minister C Vijayabaskar had issued an ultimatum to the protesting medicos in the state, threatening to replace them if they did not resume their duties. (ANI)

