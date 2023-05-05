Teachers recruitment scam: CBI conducts searches at premises of accused in Kolkata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 5 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches at the premises of accused persons in the ongoing investigation in the alleged primary teachers recruitment scam in Kolkata.

During the investigation, CBI said it found that the accused allegedly acted as conduits in collecting bribe money from the candidates by promising them jobs as primary teachers.

The premier central investigating agency on Thursday conducted searches at the premises of a municipal councillor, who was then political private secretary of the then Education minister Partha Chatterjee, and another municipal councillor who was the Officer on Special Duty to the former minister.



The CBI also conducted searches at the premises of several other persons linked to the case.

During searches, various incriminating documents and articles were recovered and are under scrutiny, said CBI.

The investigation is ongoing and more details are awaited.


