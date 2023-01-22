Teachers' recruitment scam: Trinamool's Kuntal Ghosh sent to 14 days ED custody

Hooghly (West Bengal) [India], January 21 (ANI): Trinamool Congress Youth leader Kuntal Ghosh has been sent to Enforcement Directorate custody for 14 days till February 3rd.He was arrested by ED arrested in connection with the Teacher's recruitment Scam earlier on Saturday.

Reacting to TMC youth leader Kuntal Ghosh's arrest, party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh attacked Bharatiya Janata Party for using CBI and ED to malign TMC.

"Law will take its own course. Dilip Ghosh's documents were recovered from the house of Prasanna Roy who's allegedly involved in an SSC scam but Dilip Ghosh was not arrested as he's a BJP leader. BJP is using CBI and ED to malign Trinamool Congress," TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said.



The ED raided Ghosh's residence in connection with the alleged scam on Friday.

Ghosh is considered close to Shantanu Banerjee. Both Banerjee and Ghosh are youth leaders and have been accused of acting as middlemen in the case, confirmed sources.

Former West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee are facing a probe into the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) recruitment scam.

Last year, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) filed a prosecution complaint against eight accused including Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee in the Teachers' Recruitment Scam in West Bengal before the PMLA Special Court, Kolkata. (ANI)

