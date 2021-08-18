Teachers stage protest in Bhopal, demanding appointment letters

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 18 (ANI): Government teachers recruited in 2018 staged a sit-in protest outside the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Bhopal on Wednesday, demanding their appointment letters.

A large number of teachers selected after an exam have been making rounds of government offices and are now taking to the streets.

Women teachers protesting with a plate of rakhis said they want Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to come and give them an assurance.



"We won't call off our dharna until mama (Shivraj Singh Chouhan) himself comes and assures us of our postings," a woman demonstrator said.

"The protesting teachers are demanding appointment letters. We have told them that the case is under consideration in the High Court. Whenever we get permission from the High Court, we will give letters to the teachers," said Kailash Wankhede, a government official.

"Regarding the appointment letters, all the activities have been completed by the department and whenever we get an order from the court, we will begin to provide the appointment letters," Wankhede said.

"In the High Court, a petition has been filed for reservation and school and education are also a part of it," he added.

In September 2018, an advertisement for the recruitment of teachers and posts in the tribal welfare department was issued by the Education Department. But it has been two years after the result which was out in 2019, but the candidates have not received appointment letters. (ANI)

