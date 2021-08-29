Teachers whose jobs were terminated stage demonstration in Tripura's Agartala

Agartala (Tripura) [India], August 29 (ANI): Members of the Joint Movement Committee of 10,323 teachers whose jobs were terminated staged a sit-in demonstration at Tripura's Agartala on Saturday demanding their jobs back.

Members of the organisation from different parts of the state were present to take part in the sit-in protest organised in the state capital.

Speaking to ANI, a protestor Dipankar Debbarm said, "The ruling government in its vision manifesto had promised to protect the livelihood of affected teachers. Our jobs were terminated when a court held the state's employment policy illegal in 2017."



"We have talked about our demands. If the demands are not fulfilled then we will be compelled to go for a much larger protest," he said.

The 10,323 school teachers, including graduate teachers, post-graduate teachers, and undergraduate teachers, had been inducted into the service in different phases since 2010.

In 2014, the Tripura high court terminated all of them and termed their recruitment process unconstitutional. In response to the special leave petition filed by the state government, the Supreme Court later upheld the high court verdict in March 2017. (ANI)

