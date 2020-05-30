Team constituted to tackle locust swarm attack in Guatam Budh Nagar

Gautam Budh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 29 (ANI): The District Magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar Suhas LY on Friday said that the administration has formed a team to tackle the locust swarm attack.

Speaking to ANI Suhas said, "We have issued elaborate guidelines to tackle the locust menace. A team of officials who will oversee the operations to tackle the locust swarm and save the crops from the pest attack has been formed."

"The team will be led by Chief Development Officer. In the guidelines, we have given information about which chemical be used and what is the movement of locust swarm in the day and night and how we can divert them with noise," Suhas said.

Locust swarms from Pakistan have entered Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh threatening major damage to standing cotton crops and vegetables, said a spokesperson of Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Rajasthan is the most affected state, the spokesperson informed.

The desert locust is a species of locust, a swarming short-horned grasshopper. They are known to devour everything in their path, posing an unprecedented threat to food supply and livelihoods of millions of people. (ANI)

