Team from India makes debut in World Rafting Championship

Istanbul [Turkey], June 10 (ANI): Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports' team has made its debut in the World Rafting Championship, which is taking place in Tunceli.

There are 26 teams, from 20 countries of the world, competing for the title.

Ahead of the tournament, president of Turkish Rafting Federation Fikret Yardimci has expressed his excitement over hosting the World Rafting Championship and hoped that everything goes well.

"Since 2013, we have accomplished great things in terms of rafting in Turkey. In order to sustain this success, we continue to work hard and invest in the infrastructure," DailySabah quoted Yardimci, as saying.

"After hosting Turkey Rafting Championship May last year, Tunceli proved it was ready to host international events as well. I hope everything goes smoothly at the World Rafting Championship," added Yardimci.

The championship commenced on June 8 and will conclude on June 13. (ANI)