Team from Telangana visits Kerala to study its NRI policies

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jan 21 (ANI): As the Telangana government has decided to expedite the formulation of state NRI policy, a team of senior officials visited Kerala on Tuesday to study its NRI policies, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

The team, comprising of Telangana government's Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, and Chief Minister's Principal Secretary S Narsing Rao, held meetings with Non-Resident Keralites Affairs department-NORKA Secretary Elangovan and NORKA Roots Organization's CEO Harikrishna Namboodri.

"The visiting team also held detailed discussions on the measures taken for the welfare of the Keralites living in various countries and the policies being implemented in this regard. The visiting team also studied several policy papers in this matter," CMO said in a release.

It added, "Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had decided to support and help people from the Telangana state who migrated to several countries in search of jobs and are also facing several problems and challenges."

The visit came in the wake of Rao's instructions to the senior officials to study the NRI policies and schemes implemented in other states. (ANI)

