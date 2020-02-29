Team of doctors from Lucknow visits Meerut after outbreak of Swine flu

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 29 (ANI): A team from the Uttar Pradesh Directorate of Health Services visited Meerut in the wake of swine flu cases here.

An official from the team, Dr HK Agarwal said, "Swine flu cases are reported here, so we came here to conduct a survey and oversee the Medical college here that how they are giving the treatment and how they are isolating the patients."

"There is no lack of medicine here and if there is a shortage then it will be fulfilled. We will conduct a survey of other hospitals here as well," he said.

While speaking about the Swine flu cases in Meerut, Dr Rajkumar Meerut CMO, said, "77 cases of Swine flu are found and out of them, nine people have died. Now things are getting under control."

"482 PAC jawans suspected of Swine flu have been given medicines and they are advised not to go out of the camps. 19 PAC jawans have been tested positive with Swine flu," he added. (ANI)

