Team of Kerala doctors, nurses head to Mumbai to assist doctors to fight COVID-19

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 1 (ANI): Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac on Sunday said a 100 members medical team of doctors and nurses have left the state to assist Mumbai doctors in the battle against COVID-19.

"A 100 member medical team of doctors and nurses from Kerala led by Santhosh Kumar Dy. Superintendent of TVM Medical College volunteers to assist Mumbai doctors in the battle against Covid19.Advance team has already reached Seven Hills Hospital. Doctors without borders!" Isaac said in a tweet.

This comes after Maharashtra requested Kerala to send doctors and healthcare workers to help the state in fighting COVID-19.

On May 25, Maharashtra Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) had written to Kerala government, urging them to send a team of doctors and nurses to Maharashtra on a temporary basis in fight against COVID-19.

This formal request came after the Kerala government offered to help Maharashtra in the battle against coronavirus by sending its medical team to Maharashtra.

"The cases of COVID-19 are continuously on a surge and this has put huge pressure on the health infrastructure of the state especially in terms of manpower crunch," DMER Dr TP Lahane had told ANI.

Maharashtra has so far reported 65,168 cases of coronavirus including 34,890 active cases. 28,081 people have been cured or discharged, while 2,197 people have died in the State. (ANI)

