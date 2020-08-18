Team of ministers visit Telangana's Warangal to review rain, flood situation

Warangal (Telangana) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): On the instructions of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, ministers K T Rama Rao (KTR), Etela Rajender, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Satyavathi Rathod, and Government Chief Whip Dasyam Vinaya Bhaskar went around the city of Warangal on Tuesday, which was hit by heavy rains and floods.

According to the Telangana CMO, K T Rama Rao and Rajendra left Hyderabad by helicopter to Warangal in the morning. Principal Secretary (Municipal Administration) Arvind Kumar, Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) Murtuza Rizvi, DHE Ramesh Reddy accompanied them.

Other ministers and public representatives joined them in Warangal. The team led by Rama Rao toured Nayeem Nagar, Sammaiah Nagar, Gopalpur, Peddammagadda-University Road, Pothana Nagar, Bondivaagu road, Ramannapet, Hunter Road, Santoshi Mata temple area, Urs, Rangasayeepet, Siva Nagar, and other areas.

At several places, the team members spoke to the people affected by rains and floods and heard their problems. The team members have inspected the roads that were damaged in the calamity.

KTR spoke to local residents from Fatima-KU 100 feet road area. He gave an assurance that the government would stand by them and extend all the required help. He also assured them that essential commodities would be provided till the situation come back to normalcy.

At Hunter Road, KTR along with other public representatives walked through the floodwaters and assessed the situation. Locals brought to the notice of KTR that flood was caused due to encroachments of the open drains. KTR specially congratulated the Disaster Response Force (DRF) members who participated in the relief measures.

The team of ministers visited the COVID ward in MGM Hospital in Warangal. KTR, Rajender, Dayakar Rao, and others wore PPE Kits and went into the COVID ward.

They interacted with the patients who are taking treatment. The Ministers inquired about the kind of treatment that the patients were getting. The Ministers team assured the patients that the required medicines, ventilators, injections, medical equipment, expert doctors, staff are available and hence there was no need for them to worry.

The ministers congratulated the doctors, staff who are involved in giving treatment to the Corona patients. The medical staff and others have appreciated Sri KTR and other ministers for their brave act of having come to meet the COVID patients, at a time, where even their own relatives and family members were scared to meet them. (ANI)

