Team of MPs from Assam meets PM Modi, discuss flood situation

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): A delegation of Members of Parliament (MPs) from Assam, including Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries Rameswar Teli, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Parliament on Friday to discuss the prevailing flood situation in the state.

As many as 37 people have lost their lives so far due to the floods and two landslide incidents in the state, Assam's State Disaster Management Authority had said on Thursday.

As on July 18, a total of 4,128 villages in 103 revenue circles of 28 districts have been affected due to floods. Approximately 53,52,107 people have been affected in the state, the disaster management body had said. (ANI)

