Team on COVID-19 survey manhandled in Haridwar, 1 held

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], April 29 (ANI): One person has been arrested for allegedly manhandling and misbehaving with the medical team which went to Makhanpur village in Haridwar to carry out a survey for COVID-19.

The incident happened when the team was collecting data from villagers on Tuesday. Members of a family asked the team to strike off their names from the record. They allegedly snatched the register from an ASHA worker and tore off pages from the register.

"We had gone for COVID-19 survey. We had collected data from families in the village. When we went to the last house, they told us to strike off all names. One woman snatched our register and tore pages off it. In the attack we received some injuries," ASHA worker Anita told ANI.

Speaking to media about the incident, Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police Senthil Abudai Krishnaraj said: "A medical team which went to Makhanpur village in Haridwar district yesterday was misbehaved with and manhandled while carrying out a survey for COVID-19. An FIR has been registered and 1 person has been arrested."

We are searching for absconders and initiating action against them under Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance 2020, he said. (ANI)

