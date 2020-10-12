Team to visit Kutch to bring accused to Ranchi, says SP, Ranchi Rural in connection with rape, murder threat to Dhoni's daughter

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], October 12 (ANI): A police team will be sent to Kutch district in Gujarat to bring the accused to Ranchi, in connection with alleged rape and murder threats given to the daughter of former captain of Indian cricket team Mahendra Singh Dhoni, said police.

"We are sending our team to Kutch district in Gujarat to bring the accused to Ranchi. After interrogation, further action will be taken. Other accused in the case will also be traced and arrested. Investigation is underway," said Naushad Alam, Superintendent of Police (SP), Ranchi Rural, Jharkhand.

A 16-year-old student from Gujarat's Kutch district was arrested for allegedly giving rape and murder threats over social media to the daughter of former captain of Indian cricket team Mahendra Singh Dhoni.



"Following the lead given by Ranchi police about the suspect's location, we formed a team to trace and catch the suspect. Reaching the location, we found that the suspect is a 16-year-old student. We are interrogating him about his involvement in the said incident," Superintendent of Police (SP) West Kutch Saurabh Tolambia told ANI.

"We are waiting for Ranchi police to take him over and interrogate further on this case," he added.

The case was registered at Ratu Police Station in Ranchi of Jharkhand. (ANI)

