Teams from UK, Africa begin cleaning gold at Amritsar's Golden Temple

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], March 11 (ANI): Teams from the United Kingdom and Africa began the yearly exercise of cleaning gold at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Saturday.

"The gold cleaning sewa takes around 10 to 12 days. Due to pollution, the gold needs to be cleaned every year and around 50 to 60 people from England and Africa come for the cleaning," said one of the Sewadars.



The Shiromani Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has entrusted the 'sewa' duty to the Guru Nanak Nishkam Sewak Jatha and so the volunteers come every year for the cleaning duty.

"For cleaning the gold, boiled 'reetha' (soapnut) water and lemon juice is used, which is completely natural and any kind of chemicals are not used. It is the traditional way to clean gold so it doesn't get harmed," said Inderjeet Singh, Sewadar, Guru Nanak Nishkam Sewa Society.

The President of SGPC Harjinder Singh Dhami has been entrusted with the responsibility of cleaning the gold inside the temple, as informed by the Sewadar. (ANI)

