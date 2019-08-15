Technical glitch delays Blue Line metro service, ops resume

New Delhi (India), Aug 15 (ANI): Services were resumed on the Blue Line Metro after a brief technical snag had hit the line on Thursday afternoon leading to delay.

"Normal services have resumed. We regret the inconvenience," DMRC tweeted.

Earlier, it had tweeted, "Blue Line Update, Delay in services between Dwarka and Rajiv Chowk. Normal service on all other lines," tweeted DMRC.

"Due to a technical issue, train services will be run in following loops temporarily: 1) Between Janakpuri West and Dwarka Sec 21. 2) Between Noida Electronic City and Rajouri Garden. There is single line movement between Janakpuri West and Kirti Nagar. Restoration work is underway," it said in a subsequent tweet.

"Passengers can use the Magenta Line from Janakpuri West or Botanical Garden to reach Dwarka or Noida," said DMRC.

(ANI)

