Technical glitch hits Delhi Metro's Magenta Line again

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Hundreds of commuters had a harrowing experience on Tuesday after normal services on Delhi Metro's Magenta Line was affected yet again due to a technical snag, officials said.

According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), there was a delay in services between Janakpuri West and Terminal 1 IGI Airport stations.

The metro rail operator said that there would be single-line operations between Janakpuri West and Terminal 1 IGI Airport with a headway of around 15 minutes.

"Further, from 10 PM onwards today, services between Janakpuri West and Terminal 1 IGI Airport section would be run on a single line with a headway of around 15 minutes to undertake the civil maintenance work. The services in rest of the line will remain normal," the DMRC said.

The DMRC earlier said that trains were running at a restricted speed of 10 kmph on the affected stretch between Palam and Sadar Bazar Cantonment stations.

"Trains on the affected 700m stretch between Palam & Sadar Bazar Cantt stations are running with a restricted speed of 10 KMPH. This is being necessitated as a precautionary measure due to a civil maintenance issue. Please allow extra time in your commute," a tweet read.

On July 14, operations on Magenta Line were disrupted for a few hours due to a technical glitch, forcing officials to run train services in loops. Normal services had resumed after a few hours.

The 38.2-km-long Magenta Line connects Janakpuri West in west Delhi to Botanical Garden in Noida. (ANI)

