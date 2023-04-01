"Technologically advanced, clean, on time...": PM Modi flags off Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat train

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday flagged off the Bhopal-New Delhi Vande Bharat train at Madhya Pradesh's Rani Kamlapati railway station.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw were also present on occasion.

The Vande Bharat Express will run between Rani Kamlapati and Hazrat Nizamuddin.

Speaking at the flagging-off ceremony, PM Modi said that the Vande Bharat Express train showcases the skill, potential and confidence of our nation.

He said that there has been 100 per cent occupancy in Vande Bharat trains and they are technologically advanced, clean, and on time.



Taking a dig at Congress, he said, "Previous governments were busy with public appeasement. But this government is dedicated to satisfying people's needs and aspirations."

PM Modi also expressed deep anguish over the Indore temple stepwell collapse incident, which claimed 36 lives.

"I express my grief over the incident that happened on Ram Navami in Indore. I pay tribute to those who lost their lives in this accident. I express my condolences to the kin of those devotees who have been injured and are undergoing treatment in the hospital. I wish a speedy recovery to them," he said.



PM Modi also interacted with school students and train staff on board Bhopal-New Delhi Vande Bharat train at Rani Kamlapati railway station.

PM Modi arrived in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on Saturday to flag off the Vande Bharat Express train and to attend Combined Commanders' Conference-2023.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan welcomed the Prime Minister on his arrival.

Ahead of the flagging-off ceremony, he attended the Combined Commanders' Conference-2023 at the Kushabhau Thakre Hall in Bhopal.

The three-day conference of Military Commanders is being held from March 30 to April 1, 2023, on the theme 'Ready, Resurgent, Relevant'.

The indigenously designed train set of Vande Bharat Express is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities. It will provide a faster, more comfortable and more convenient travel experience for rail users, boost tourism and promote economic development in the region. (ANI)