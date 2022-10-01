Technology has become democratic in its truest sense, PM Modi after launching 5G services

New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched 5G technology services in India and said that technology has become democratic in its truest sense since even the poor of the country have always come forward in adopting new technologies.

He said that this is a major step in the vision of Digital India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

"Talking about Digital India, some people think that this is just a government scheme. But Digital India is not just a name, it is a big vision for the country's development," said PM Modi while inaugurating the 6th India Mobile Congress at Pragati Maidan in Delhi and launching 5G services.

PM Modi further said that the goal of this vision is to take that technology to the common people, which works for the people, works with the people.

"I have seen even the poor of the country always come forward to adopt new technologies... Technology has become democratic in its truest sense," he stated.

Modi further stated that there was a time when a handful of elite people doubted the potential of digital for the poor. "Many people made fun of my vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat...a handful of elite people used to think digital is not for the poor. Go see what political leaders used to say in Parliament. But I had the conviction in the inquisitiveness of the common public," PM Modi said.

"I have always had faith in the understanding of the country's common man, his conscience, and his curious mind," he further stated.

PM Modi said he saw a video where he saw a beggar was taking digital payment. "See his transparency," PM Modi said.

The prime minister said that the number of internet users in villages is increasing faster than in urban areas.

PM Modi also recalled an event when as chief minister of Gujarat, he attended an event in a remote village and was surprised to see tribal women taking photos on their mobiles. "I was so surprised. I went to them and asked them what they will do with these photos. They said, 'download karenge'. They knew the word 'download'," PM Modi recounted.

PM Modi said that in 2014, there were only two mobile manufacturing units in India but now there were over 200. "Internet users now consume 14GB per month. This used to cost Rs 4,200 per month in 2014. But now it costs somewhere between Rs 125 to Rs 150," PM Modi said.

PM Modi urged industries, and startups to explore how 5G can be brought to everyday life beyond calling and watching videos. "It should become a revolution. It should not be confined only to watching reels," PM Modi said.

The 5G telecom services seek to provide seamless coverage, high data rate, low latency and a highly reliable communications system.

Earlier today the prime minister inspected an exhibition at Pragati Maidan.

The three major telecom operators of the country demonstrated one use case each in front of the Prime Minister to show the potential of 5G technology in India.

Unlike existing mobile communication networks, 5G networks will allow tailoring of requirements for each of these different use cases within the same network. (ANI)