Technology in Judicial system ensures transparency, productivity, efficiency: Himachal CM

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 29 (ANI):

The use of technology in the judicial system can ensure transparency, productivity and efficiency. This was stated by Chief Minister, Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while inaugurating the North Zone-II Regional Conference on 'Contemporary Judicial Development and Strengthening Justice through Law and Technology' here on Saturday, added the press release.

He highlighted the importance of technology in making the lives of common people easier in every field, including the judiciary.

The Chief Minister emphasized the need to view technology as an ally in bringing about change and strengthening the judicial system. With the inclusion of modern technology, the functioning of the judiciary has accelerated. During the COVID-19 pandemic, virtual hearings had proved a boon for all, which saved both money and time of the people, added the Chief Minister.

He said that a reliable and speedy judicial system is essential for a healthy and self-confident society, as well as for the development of the country and when justice is seen being served, the faith of the common man in the constitutional institutions gets strengthened and continuous improvement of law and order becomes possible.

The delay in justice is one of the biggest challenges being faced by the country and the judiciary is seriously working to solve this problem, said the CM. The Alternative Dispute Redressal option is a means of resolving disputes and preparing the legal education in line with technology should be an important goal for all those associated with this profession, he added.



He expressed hope that the conference would go a long way in deriving new ideas and pave the way for legal reforms in the country thereby providing justice to the people of the country at the earliest.

The Indian Constitution unites us all as "We the People," with its aims and objectives forming the fundamental features of our democracy. It is the foundation of our democracy, and it is supported by three pillars. He added that these pillars must operate within their own domains, ultimately bringing prosperity, transparency and harmony in society.

Sukhu said that he himself was a law student, and has a keen interest in the subject. He stated that our State has contributed four judges to the Supreme Court of India, which is a matter of great pride for all of us.

Earlier, Acting Chief Justice of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh Justice, Tarlok Singh Chauhan welcomed the distinguished guests and said that the judiciary being an important pillar of the state plays a vital role in shaping and interpreting the Constitution. He said that the conference is focused on deliberations on the development of technology including artificial intelligence, crypto-currency and information and communication technology in Courts.

Director, National Judicial Academy Bhopal, Justice, AP Sahi, Judges of Supreme Court, Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice, Aniruddha Bose also spoke on the occasion, while Justice, Vivek Singh.

Chief Secretary, Prabodh Saxena was also present on the occasion.

The two-day conference is being attended by approximately 160 Judges of the Supreme Court of India, High Courts and Subordinate Courts of Delhi, Punjab and Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh and was organized by the High Court of Himachal Pradesh in collaboration with National Judicial Academy Bhopal. (ANI)

