Technology key to exploring new frontiers of economic recovery, resilience: Satya Nadella

New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): Highlighting that technology is a key in exploring new frontiers of economic recovery, Microsoft Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Satya Nadella on Saturday said digital technology is being adopted at scale for core resilience, not only for future transformation but for business continuity.

"The ability to use the digital tools and our built-in infrastructure and capability around the digital track is going to create resilience and transformation," Nadella said addressing the AI and the New Digital World Ahead session at FICCI's 93rd Annual General Meeting on a fireside chat with FICCI President Dr Sangita Reddy.

Asserting further on the future he said the broad paradigms are re-shaping the expectations especially the exponential changes and the exponential change is technology.

"The innovation in India around digital infrastructure in every field, from financial services, healthcare to retail is tremendous due to the ubiquity of computing fabric that is available through every Indian business and every Indian citizen," Nadella said.

"Computation and computing fabric is now embedded in the real world and the layer of AI (Artificial Intelligence) and data capability is getting embedded in every consumer and business application is tremendous," he added.

Nadella stressed on the need to ensure the public sector is being supported in their modernisation and added that then the public-private partnership is helping in adopting the changes and bring about more ubiquity to the changes.



"To develop the economy, a catch-up growth is possible when both the public institution and public sector can move rapidly," said the Microsoft CEO.

Speaking on the necessary conditions to be able to deal with complexities he said, there must be a sense of purpose that drives and gives meaning to the organisation and the culture that exists in the organisation, which are the core of the foundation.

"We must create technology, which will enable other people to create technology," he stated.

Speaking on his leadership mantra, he said, creating clarity, energy and the ability to drive success are the core qualities of a leader. "We can't wait for the perfect pitch but we have to keep working despite what the world throws on us," Nadella added.

Dr Eric Schmidt, ex-Chairman Alphabet and Chairman of National Security Commission on AI (NSCAI) said, AI is a game-changer and the most powerful tool in generations for expanding knowledge, freedom, and increasing knowledge.

"Science and engineering will leverage Artificial Intelligence," Dr Schmidt said.

"India is a natural central piece of a collation of democracy and strong bilateral partner which possess a thriving economy, shares economic value and a common interest against authoritarianism in Indo Pacific area," he added. (ANI)

