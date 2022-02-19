Teen girl's decomposed body found inside Delhi shop

New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): The body of a 14-year-old girl was found inside a shop in the Narela area of the outer North District of Delhi on Saturday, police said.

As per the police, the body was found in a decomposed condition and according to preliminary investigation the teenager was strangled.



The police also informed that the girl's parents had filed a missing report at Narela Police Station (PS) on Tuesday.

The Police stated that they have registered a case of murder.

Police have also informed that the suspect has been identified and said, " The accused will be arrested soon." (ANI)

