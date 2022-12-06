Teen held for raping 5-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Palghar

Palghar (Maharashtra) [India], December 6 (ANI): A 19-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl in Palghar, the police said on Tuesday.

The accused has been arrested on the basis of a complaint lodged by the girl's parents.

Officials said that the incident was reported on Sunday.



The girl was playing outside her house when the accused found her alone. He lured the girl with chocolates and took her to his house and raped her, the girl's parents alleged in their complaint to the police.

The girl later reached home and told her mother about the incident.

Following this, her parents approached Boisar police and lodged a complaint against the accused.

Based on their complaint, a case under IPC section 376 (Rape) as well as under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), the police said, while adding that the accused was arrested, and they were further looking into the case.

The accused was planning to go to Uttar Pradesh to evade arrest, but was caught before he could flee, the police said. (ANI)

