Teenage girl kidnapped at knifepoint and raped in Pune, 6 arrested

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 29 (ANI): Six persons were arrested for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl on several occasions in the last six months in Maharashtra's Pune, police said on Wednesday.

The police further informed that he had clicked her objectionable photos and blackmailed her.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

