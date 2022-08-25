Teenage girl shot at in Delhi's Sangam Vihar; Social media acquaintance among culprits, say police

New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI): A teenage girl was shot at on Tuesday in the Sangam Vihar area of New Delhi.

The accused was known to the victim through social media.

The police staff reached the spot soon while the girl was shifted to Batra hospital.



According to Delhi Police, the girl sustained a gun shot injury on her shoulder but was out of danger.

According to the statement of the injured girl, she studies in 11th class and while she was coming back home from school, she noticed that three boys on a motorcycle were chasing her.

When she reached at B-block, Sangam Vihar one of the boys fired a shot and all three escaped.

She further stated that she knows one of the boys who was in touch with her through social media, according to the police. In this regard, a case under section 307/34 IPC has been registered against the alleged persons and investigation is being conducted, a police official said. (ANI)

