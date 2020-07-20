Teenager drowns in AP's Chittoor

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 20 (ANI): A 15-year-old drowned in a lake in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district on Sunday. He had gone to participate in a deity's celebrations.

Speaking to ANI, Rompicherla Sub-Inspector Hariprasad said, "B Purnachandra, a 15-year-old boy from Cherukuvari Palli village in Pulicherla Mandal, visited Chenchu Reddy Garipalle on Sunday to participate in local village deity's celebrations. In the evening, he went out with relatives. After reaching near a lake, Purnachandra went for swimming."

"The boy did not know how to swim and drowned. Relatives of the boy and other villagers brought the body out of the lake," he added.

A case has been registered under section 174 of CrPC and post mortem is going on, he said. (ANI)

