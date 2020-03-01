Teenager hit by bullet during Delhi violence recalls nightmare

New Delhi [India], Mar 1 (ANI): The 16-year-old boy who was hit by a bullet while he was on his way to tuitions in North-East Delhi's Mustafabad area when rioters ran loose on February 24, said that he didn't realise that a bullet pierced his right arm although he fainted suddenly.

Recalling the nightmare, he said that his friends came to his rescue and took him to the hospital.

He was rushed to a nearby clinic and subsequently was referred to GTB hospital, where a majority of people who have sustained injuries in violence-related incidents in North-East district are admitted.

"I was going for my tuitions when the incident took place. I was hit by a bullet and I got fainted, however, I didn't realise that I have a bullet wound and came to know about it only after regaining consciousness," said 16-year-old Gaurav, a resident of Shiv Vihar while talking to ANI.

Gaurav, who has now been discharged from the hospital told that there were massive firing and stone-pelting in which several people were injured.

Gaurav's parents claimed that they will not allow him to go to Mustafabad area for his tuitions.

"I went to Mukesh Bhati's hospital from where he was taken to GTB hospital. He was unaware that he was hit by a bullet. So far, no one from the police or anyone else has approached us," said Gulshan, his mother.

Gulshan said that she was unaware of the tension when he got to know about his son's bullet injury.

Doctor Mukesh Bhati, who first treated Gaurav said he gave initial treatment to locals who suffered bullet injuries and later they were shifted to the hospitals.

He said that he gave initial treatment to almost 60-70 injured persons on February 24 afternoon and his hospital was full and patients were lying on the floor.

"I can't explain what we have seen! Petrol bombs were hurled and firing took place. I got a call that riots have taken place and when I reached the hospital found several patients with severe injuries," Dr Bhati said.

"Broken tiles were used to attack people. At least 60-70 people came to my hospital for treatment within two hours," he said when asked about the kind of injuries people suffered.

Dr Bhati also said that teenagers have suffered maximum injuries including gunshot injuries.

"Majority of the patients were around 15 years of age. There were approximately 25 such patients. The problem we faced while taking them to the hospital was that all roads were blocked," he said.

At least 42 people have been killed in the violence that rocked North-East Delhi earlier this week.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the next of kin of the people who lost their lives in violence.

He has said that Rs 5 lakh will be provided in cases of permanent incapacitation, Rs 2 lakh for serious injuries and Rs 20,000 for a minor injury. (ANI)

