Tehsildar in Uttar Pradesh alleges assault by BJP MP Subrat Pathak

Kannauj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 8 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Subrat Pathak has been accused of assaulting a government official in Kannauj, police said.

Tehsildar Sadar Arvind Kumar alleged that the BJP MP from Kannauj along with his 20 supporters barged into his house and attacked him yesterday over a list of ration card beneficiaries.

He also alleged that Pathak verbally abused him on the phone before coming to his house.

"A case has been registered in the matter and the investigation will be carried out," said SDM Shailesh Kumar while speaking to ANI.

Pathak, however rejected the allegations and stated that the Tehsildar had failed to provide food to the poor and misbehaved with his aides during the coronavirus crisis.

More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

