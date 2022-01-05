Tehsildar misbehaves with doctor after she asks him to wear mask in MP's Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 5 (ANI): A Tehsildar allegedly misbehaved and threatened a doctor conducting COVID-19 tests at Gwalior railway station after she objected to him for not wearing masks on Monday.

A CCTV video of the incident went viral on social media.

All the doctors at the railway station unitedly protested and reached the GRP police station to complain against Tehsildar.



The police have assured to take action on the complaint and had registered a case against two unknown people.

The police are investigating on the basis of complaint application and CCTV.

"I have directions from collectors to stop people who are not wearing masks. I stopped the tehsildar. But he pushed me and asked me who are you to stop? he further said that you are no one to stop me. I am a Tehsildar"," said the woman doctor.

"On Monday, one tehsildar misbehaved with a woman doctor. They have filed a complaint. We have registered a complaint. We have registered a case," said GRP police station in-charge Balram.

"There has been a dispute between the team investigating COVID-19 and Tehsildar at the railway station, we will take appropriate action after seeing it," said Collector Kaushalendra Vikram Singh. (ANI)

