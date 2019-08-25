Tej Pratap plays Lord Krishna on Janmashtami in Patna

Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Tej Pratap, the elder son of former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, donned the avatar of Lord Krishna on the occasion of Janmashtami.

Tej Pratap was seen playing the role of Lord Krishna along with other artists at his residence here on Friday. He was also seen playing the flute during the event.

Tej Pratap, who was a cabinet minister for Health in Bihar government, dressed up as Lord Shiva and offered prayers at a Shiva temple in Patna during "Shravan" last month.

Earlier this month, in a startling revelation, Aishwarya Rai, wife Tej Pratap, has filed a reply in a court, in connection to their divorce case accusing him of being a drug addict and also of harassing her.

Aishwarya filed an application under Section 26, seeking protection from the family court under the Protection of Women Against Domestic Violence Act, 2005.

Aishwarya, in her complaint, claimed that immediately after her marriage, she learnt that Tej Pratap was a drug addict who used to consume marijuana and under its influence claim to take up an avatar of Lord Shiva.

In May last year, a poster was seen outside the residence of Lalu, depicting his son Tej Pratap and Aishwarya as Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, respectively.

In 2017, he had dressed up as Lord Krishna to celebrate the beginning of the New Year. Donning Lord Krishna's avatar, he was spotted playing the flute with a red turban on his head. (ANI)

